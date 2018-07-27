There's gold in them thar holds

Over the last year or so, we have covered many of the weirder places cryptocurrencies go, from sculpture to former Soviet missile bunkers, from Thai beach conferences to Siberian plumbing.

But one can always count on Korea to take things a step further. In July, a South Korean company claimed it had discovered the wreck of a Russian warship, the Dmitrii Donskoi, containing $130 billion of gold.

No sooner had it done so than a website appeared promising a cryptocurrency exchange linked to the wreck and its cargo, supposedly to share profits from the wreck by giving the virtual currency to people who use the exchange.

And if that’s not enough, Shinil Group, the company which claims to have found the wreck, says it has absolutely nothing to do with the cryptocurrency.