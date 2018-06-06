Cryptocraaazy: Rock around the block

First, an invitation to the unveiling of “the world’s first public Crypto Sculpture”. Yes, really.

It’s not happening until June 15, so it is not at all clear as Euromoney goes to press in what way it is crypto. But it is certainly going to be 3 metres by 2 metres, produced by European street artist Federico Clapis and entitled ‘Crypto Connection – powered by Eidoo’.

Eidoo, as you will know, is a multicurrency wallet and hybrid exchange for crypto assets.

We are promised something thought-provoking and “doubtless” controversial.

No surprise there, as it is, after all, exploring “the disruption taking place due to the advent of crypto and how change is arriving quickly to a traditional economic system.”

How could that not be thought-provoking?

To be fair, Clapis’s work is pretty good (see above). The pure white of his resin figures, often modelled on himself, evokes the work of paper-cut artists like Peter Callesen and offers a similar commentary on alienation and decay, focused on the interaction between people and the environment or technology that surrounds them.