The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank transformation 2018: Union Bank of the Philippines

July 18, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018


 AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney

Regional awards 

View full 2018 results

For many years Union Bank of the Philippines was a solid but unspectacular universal bank – decent but neither the biggest nor the boldest. Then it set about a new mission: to make itself the most digitally sophisticated bank not only in the Philippines but the region. That makes it Euromoney’s best bank for transformation in Asia this year.

UnionBank resembles an early-stage DBS, a bank it has studied closely in deciding how to reinvent itself. Like DBS’s Piyush Gupta, its top executives Justo Ortiz and Edwin Bautista are given to grand statements like “digitize or perish is the bank’s mantra” and “forge the future rather than watch it unfold.”



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree