CEE's best bank for sustainable finance 2018: Garanti Bank

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018


View full 2018 results


Garanti Bank has not only led the financial industry in Turkey with its environmental policies but also the whole corporate sector. For example, it was the first Turkish company to sign the UN Global Compact’s Business Leadership Criteria on Carbon Pricing. And last year it took this one step further, becoming the only financial institution in the world to be included in the 2017 CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) Water A List – one of just 78 companies that meet the highest standards for water security. Garanti is CEE’s best bank for sustainable finance.

Since 2015, when Garanti announced its climate change action plan focusing on carbon pricing, reducing deforestation, managing climate-related water risks and implementing a green office, the bank has been committed to playing a responsible role in sustainable finance.





