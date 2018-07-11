The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank for corporate responsibility 2018: Erste Bank

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

It is perhaps obvious that Erste Bank is leading the charge to help the unbanked and underbanked across central and eastern Europe – it was part of its mission when it was established in 1819 after all. And some 200 years later, financial inclusion is still just as pressing in the countries it operates.

Some 27% of the adult population across the region where Erste operates are at risk of poverty and 75% have no savings at all. To respond, the bank set up Step-By-Step as a social banking programme aimed at serving low-income customers, creating jobs and providing NGOs and social organizations with working capital. The bank has become a lifeline for many in the region, and its commitment to its communities earns it the award as CEE’s best bank for corporate social responsibility.

