Awards

Latin America's best digital bank 2018: Banco Inter

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

Regional awards 

The award for the region’s best digital bank goes to Brazil’s Banco Inter. The bank conducted its $200 million IPO just after the April 1 deadline and continues to lead an exciting industry with great potential. But it was Inter’s ability to attract financing and provide a positive data point for the local exchange’s fintech sector that makes it stand out.

Investors liked the growth story that the bank could articulate too. Its online customer base grew by 338% to 535,600 in the year to the end of March 2018. 



Joao Vitor Menin

The bank’s credit portfolio has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 38% since December 2009, to reach R$2.6



