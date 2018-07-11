The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank for SMEs 2018: Crédit Agricole

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney


Regional awards

View full 2018 results


Mutual banks and publicly owned savings banks continue to dominate much of Europe’s SME banking sector. What makes Crédit Agricole stand out is not just its deep presence in this market but also its success plugging regional businesses into specialized product factories at the centre. Crédit Agricole is France’s biggest bank brand for SMEs, but unlike other big operators in this sector such as BPCE, the Crédit Mutual network or Germany’s Sparkasse, it has the benefit of better integration between the group’s components.

Banking SMEs is a key pillar of Crédit Agricole’s 2016 to 2020 medium-term plan. As the French economy picked up, Crédit Agricole’s lending to these clients – approaching €100 billion for the group – saw strong growth from the second half of 2017, especially at LCL (formerly Crédit Lyonnais), reaching about 8% growth group-wide.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree