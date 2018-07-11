The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best bank for sustainable finance 2018: BNP Paribas

July 11, 2018
View full 2018 results

In sustainable finance, it is often the case that what is not financed shows a bank’s commitment to sustainability just as much as what is financed. BNP Paribas is committed to both sides of this coin and it wins the award this year for western Europe’s best bank for sustainable finance.

In 2017, for example, the bank announced it will no longer do business with companies whose principal business activity is the exploration, production, distribution, marketing or trading of oil or gas from shale or tar sands – nor is it financing any oil or gas projects in the Arctic region. It also ceased financing related to tobacco companies. 



