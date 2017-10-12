F1 is all at sea

Euromoney couldn’t help but smile, then, when on the Saturday evening a fleet of yachts bearing DBS logos all over their sails took to Marina Bay, in full view of everyone watching the F1 from the Bay grandstand, the biggest stand at the event. They sailed up and down for an hour or so, an exemplary bit of branding just before the closely watched qualifying session of the race weekend.

DBS tells us this is purely a coincidence and that it has a sailing programme open to the general public that always runs on Saturday (and Friday) evenings at this time of year, F1 or not. This turns out to be true, and in any event F1’s control of visible branding does not extend to the sea.

Such a handy coincidence and one that we are sure UBS, the principal bank sponsor and global partner of Formula One since 2010, is delighted about.