Asia's best digital bank 2017: DBS

Awards for Excellence 2017

It is genuinely impossible to have a conversation with anyone at DBS without it turning swiftly to digital initiatives. Whether it is a transaction services or an SME banker across the table, capital markets or even CSR, and most certainly if it is CEO Piyush Gupta, it is clear that the digital agenda pervades everything DBS does, which makes it a worthy winner of this year’s best digital bank. DBS is not alone in this, but it is the one bank that convinces you that its use of technology is not just about marketing and simplification, but is translating into profits and new business.

Piyush Gupta, DBS

Gupta’s evangelical zest for technology has been reflected in his hiring decisions.