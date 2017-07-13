The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Asia's best bank for wealth management 2017: Credit Suisse

July 13, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney
Full results 

At Credit Suisse, the Asia-Pacific wealth management business is tasked with little short of saving the whole bank worldwide. While the bank struggles globally, it has at least had the common sense to deploy capital in the places it is good at, specifically serving Asia-Pacific entrepreneurs. That makes the bank our winner for Asian wealth management.

Suitably bolstered with risk-weighted assets, the model of the newly formed Apac division is, in essence, to get entrepreneurs into the private banking side and then serve their investment banking needs. It is not a unique model but it is most clearly expressed at Credit Suisse, with both sides of the business in one division with a single P&L. 

And it appears to be working.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree