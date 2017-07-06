The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Western Europe's best digital bank 2017: BNP Paribas

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135 

European banks announced numerous investment pledges in digital banking over the last year. The best banks see technology not as a threat but as an opportunity to grow. They are partnering with and investing in fintech disrupters.

On both these fronts, BNP Paribas stands out. Other banks realize the value of this approach, but partnering with fintech companies fits neatly with the French firm’s bolt-on acquisition strategy. It was not just a statement of intent, but also a reflection of a journey already begun, when BNP Paribas announced in February it would spent €3 billion on digitization in its new three-year plan. A Europe-wide network of incubator centres and tech labs associated with the bank (several launched this year) is evidence of that.

