CEE's best bank for CSR 2017: Bank Millennium

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

It is hard to find a more thoughtful bank in central and eastern Europe than Poland’s Bank Millennium, which is why this year it wins the award for best bank for corporate social responsibility (CSR). The bank provides full transparency around its objectives and actions to bring socially responsible banking to clients, employees, investors and society. For clients, two of the chief aims have been to focus on disabilities and financial exclusion. 

Last year, Bank Millennium’s foundation launched a financial education programme for pre-school children that reached 6,000 students. The foundation also runs programmes that have served more than 50,000 middle-school and high-school students throughout Poland, ensuring that young people will be fully versed in how to be part of the financial system. 

