The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

CEE's best bank for wealth management 2017: UniCredit

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney
Full results 

There are few banks that can advise wealthy clients across the multitude of different countries and cultures in CEE, but UniCredit has made itself the bank of choice for clients in nearly every single one, earning it the award for best bank for wealth management. Its focus for the last 12 months has been one of organic growth and innovation. The bank has focused on structured products. 

“Because of the low interest rates across the region, last year we put in place initiatives to increase investment penetration – bringing clients more profitable investment products rather than plain vanilla instruments,” says Daniela Croitoru, CEE head of private banking at UniCredit.  

In addition to higher returns, the bank offers online tailor-made structured solutions that enable vendors to create individual products with just a few clicks. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree