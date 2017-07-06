CEE's best bank for wealth management 2017: UniCredit

Awards for Excellence 2017

There are few banks that can advise wealthy clients across the multitude of different countries and cultures in CEE, but UniCredit has made itself the bank of choice for clients in nearly every single one, earning it the award for best bank for wealth management. Its focus for the last 12 months has been one of organic growth and innovation. The bank has focused on structured products.

“Because of the low interest rates across the region, last year we put in place initiatives to increase investment penetration – bringing clients more profitable investment products rather than plain vanilla instruments,” says Daniela Croitoru, CEE head of private banking at UniCredit.

In addition to higher returns, the bank offers online tailor-made structured solutions that enable vendors to create individual products with just a few clicks.