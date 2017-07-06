CEE's best bank for transaction services 2017: UniCredit

Awards for Excellence 2017

UniCredit continues its hold on the top spot in emerging Europe transaction services, thanks to a strong market presence and a continued push to link up the countries in the region.

The bank has worked to facilitate trade flows between countries by improving its offering in trade finance. UniCredit developed the customizable GWS Trade Finance Module for use in Serbia. A front-end application and delivery channel for use with traditional trade finance products, it is the only bank in the country providing this sort of service. The platform enables the issuance and amendment of letters of credit, guarantees and letters of intent. It also allows for additional documentary information to be collected.

There have been large efficiency savings made through the use of the product, providing clients with the ability to create templates to expedite the creation of new orders for trade finance products.