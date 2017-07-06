CEE's best bank for markets 2017: Wood & Co

Awards for Excellence 2017

This year’s award for best bank for markets in CEE goes to Wood & Co, the region’s leading independent investment bank. Founded in Prague in 1991, the firm has since expanded to cover the whole of emerging Europe.

Much of this expansion has come in the last seven years as Wood & Co has stepped in to fill the void created by global banks retreating from emerging markets. In 2010, the bank included Russia and Turkey in its coverage countries and mostly recently added Greece to the list.

This broad coverage means that Wood & Co is able to combine in-depth local knowledge with a broad regional footprint. It can also provide single-point access to an often complex region, a service increasingly valued by global emerging market funds (Gems).