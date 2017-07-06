The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank for markets 2017: Wood & Co

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

This year’s award for best bank for markets in CEE goes to Wood & Co, the region’s leading independent investment bank. Founded in Prague in 1991, the firm has since expanded to cover the whole of emerging Europe. 

Much of this expansion has come in the last seven years as Wood & Co has stepped in to fill the void created by global banks retreating from emerging markets. In 2010, the bank included Russia and Turkey in its coverage countries and mostly recently added Greece to the list.

This broad coverage means that Wood & Co is able to combine in-depth local knowledge with a broad regional footprint. It can also provide single-point access to an often complex region, a service increasingly valued by global emerging market funds (Gems). 

