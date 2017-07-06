The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best digital bank 2017: Tatra Banka

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

The pace of digital development across CEE’s banking sectors over the past decade has varied widely. Some markets remain mired in cumbersome post-Communist processes and paperwork, while others are at the forefront of global innovation. 

Tatra Banka, the winner of this year’s best bank for digital award, falls firmly in the latter category. Even in Slovakia, one of the most technologically advanced markets in the region, the Raiffeisen subsidiary stands out by virtue of its long-standing commitment to digital banking and outstanding track record of product innovation. 

This is no accident. According to CEO Michal Liday, Tatra Banka took the decision 10 years ago to become a digital leader, partly as a way of differentiating itself in the competitive Slovak banking market. Other drivers include a fervent belief in digital – and particularly mobile – as the future of banking and the nature of the bank’s affluent client base. 

