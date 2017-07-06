The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank for advisory 2017: Rothschild

July 06, 2017
Awards for Excellence 2017

Rothschild once again proved that an independent firm can hold its own in advisory against both bulge-bracket and regional banks in CEE in the awards period, winning mandates on some of the biggest M&A deals in the region as well as advising on a clutch of high-profile financing transactions. 

The latter category included the €2.1 billion recapitalization of Polish mobile operator Play. Rothschild acted as sole financial adviser to the firm and its shareholders on the raising of Zl7 billion ($1.84 billion) of senior bank facilities – one of the largest financings ever completed in the currency – and the issuance of a €500 million payment-in-kind toggle note. The transaction cut Play’s funding costs and extended its maturity profile without affecting the firm’s ratings, thanks to intensive work by Rothschild’s rating advisory team.

