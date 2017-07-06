The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

CEE's best bank 2017: Erste Group

July 06, 2017
Share

Awards for Excellence 2017

afe17-logo-196x135

© 2017 Euromoney

Full results

This year’s best bank award recognizes Erste Group’s achievements in completing the protracted restructuring of its network and positioning itself to take advantage of growth opportunities in the region, while at the same time meeting the challenges of technology. 

The Austrian group’s problems in the wake of the financial crisis have been well-aired. BCR, the Romanian market leader bought by Erste in 2005, suffered substantial losses as large portfolios of corporate debt turned sour. Bank taxes and the forced conversion of foreign-currency loan portfolios took a heavy toll in Hungary, while a modest venture into Ukraine rapidly became a liability.

Addressing these issues was no easy task, particularly against a backdrop of falling interest rates and weak credit demand. Erste’s response, however, was disciplined, proactive and effective.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree