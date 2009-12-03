Off the record

"He was a single-handed business prevention unit"

One debt banker recalls without fondness a former head of his credit committee

"Lloyd giveth, but Lloyd can also taketh away"

One Goldman banker, worried about his bonus, sees the funny side of CEO Blankfein’s comments in a UK newspaper article claiming his firm is "doing God’s work"

"So, does UBS still stand for Unrelenting BullShit?"

A banker’s cheery greeting to a rival across a crowded Hong Kong restaurant

"The problem with being long the end of the world is that you won’t be around to collect if you’re right"

A senior capital markets banker explains why he’s betting on recovery

Euromoney: "You flew to London and back in 24 hours for a single meeting? That must be some client"

Banker: "She was good..."

A senior banker in Singapore gives his colleague from corporate communications a start with this tongue-in-cheek opening exchange with Euromoney



"There’s always three landmark events that I judge where I am in the year by – my birthday, Christmas and the Euromoney FX poll, and not necessarily in that order"

One global head of foreign exchange has a unique take on the calendar

"We want to leverage off our positive client memory in 2010"

One corporate finance specialist, who’s had a good year in 2009, hopes to build on his success next year – but may be well advised to drop the cheesy marketing spiel

"It’s time to ask for a pay rise. I managed to pull my boss out of a bordello in Brazil just before the cops arrived"

The support role that bankers have to provide to their senior executives takes on a whole new dimension

"If you want the dumbest society in the world then just keep building casinos"

A banker explains why Macau needs to diversify its economy fast