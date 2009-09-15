Quotes of the month

"No bank’s stakeholders are going to be comfortable operating with the thin margins of capital they had two years ago. Take that capital model to the Smithsonian because you’re never going to see it again"

Chris Whitman, group treasurer of Deutsche Bank, curates a new paradigm for bank capital

(see Banks: The scramble for capital)



"The worry is that this second wave of problems could yet be a multiple of two or three times as large as the toxic asset part"

A financial institutions specialist says the looming non-performing loan crisis could dwarf the impact of the credit crunch

(see The future of banking: Banking's next top model)



"Not with this governor of the central bank. The limits are clearly established and have been demonstrated by the relationship that the central bank has had with the government during the past five years. To access the reserves, the government would have to change the law. That’s a fact"

Martin Redrado, Argentina’s central bank governor, lays down his own law regarding reserves

(see Martin Redrado: The governor who survived in Argentina)



"Sanusi has behaved hastily. He needs to display more maturity. He has not been in the job long enough to understand the institution of the Central Bank of Nigeria"

Erastus Akingbola, ousted managing director of Intercontinental Bank, criticises the new central bank governor from his exile in London

(see Erastus Akingbola: Banker in exile speaks out)

