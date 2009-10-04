Euromoney
September 2009
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Central bank governor of the year 2009: Durmus Yilmaz, Turkey
Sudip Roy
,
October 04, 2009
Awards
Finance minister of the year 2009: Jim Flaherty, Canada
Helen Avery
,
October 04, 2009
Opinion
Russia debate: Russia grapples with economic transition
September 21, 2009
Surveys
Real Estate survey 2009: The next leg down
Louise Bowman
,
September 21, 2009
Capital Markets
Turkey’s bright futures shrug off turbulence
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 20, 2009
Opinion
Turkey debate: In a crisis, Turkey emerges stable and more confident
September 20, 2009
Banking
Regulation: Stepic warns against over-reacting
September 20, 2009
Banking
Can Turkish banks avoid economic reality?
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 20, 2009
Banking
Liquidity management debate: One day at a time
September 20, 2009
Banking
Russia: Medvedev pushes for a big clean-up
Elliot Wilson
,
September 20, 2009
Banking
Nigeria’s banking coup
Nick Kochan
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Latin America: Getting to the bottom of Banco do Brasil
Chloe Hayward
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Gulf project finance: After globals leave, locals bridge the gap
Nick Kochan
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Walter Bayly: BCP rides the Peruvian wave
Sudip Roy
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Afghanistan: Making money in Kabul markets
Elliot Wilson
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Defaults prompt rethink of Saudi creditworthiness
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 17, 2009
Capital Markets
Turquoise taps Iran’s potential
Sudip Roy
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Martin Redrado: The governor who survived in Argentina
Jason Mitchell
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Sheikh Salem AbdulAziz Al-Sabah: How Kuwait faced up to the crisis
September 17, 2009
Banking
Riad Salameh: Lebanon holds out against the storm
September 17, 2009
Foreign Exchange
Derivatives: Mexico and Brazil come to terms with meaning of exotic
Chloe Hayward
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Latin America: Banks chiefs aim to sustain the stability
September 17, 2009
Banking
Iran’s sell-off goes full circle
Angus McDowall
,
September 17, 2009
Banking
Chinese financial markets: Barbarians at the Wall
Lawrence White
,
September 16, 2009
Banking
Singaporean private banking: Formula for excess
Eric Ellis
,
September 16, 2009
Banking
Petronas: The deal that divided the market
Lawrence White
,
September 16, 2009
Surveys
Country risk September 2009: A world in flux
Jacqueline Cutler
,
September 16, 2009
Banking
Asia: Potholes not pitfalls on Macquarie’s road
Chris Wright
,
September 16, 2009
Capital Markets
Government bonds: The great bond conundrum
Alex Chambers
,
September 16, 2009
Capital Markets
Securitization: Originators eye new issues
Alex Chambers
,
September 15, 2009
