Quotes of the month

"I’m nothing like Howard Hughes. He was something of an eccentric. I have a very normal life"

Mian Mansha, Pakistan’s richest man, in his first interview with the international media

(see Meet Mr Pakistan)

"A lot of the bureaucrats here are not just stupid and corrupt, but stupid, corrupt and evil"

Gita Wirjawan, Indonesian entrepreneur, on why he is looking to effect change through business and not government

(see Wirjawan aims to clean up in Indonesian private equity)

"To have customers who are delighted by their bank – that’s a big challenge. And I’m up for that challenge"

Gail Kelly, Westpac’s chief executive, delights in the challenges she has set herself

(see Australia: Westpac whirlwind sweeps up St George)

"I certainly don’t see our lack of geographical diversification as a weakness. I see the diversified nature of our UK business as a strength"

So says Tim Tookey, finance director of Lloyds TSB – and that was before the UK bank agreed to take over HBOS

(see Lloyds/HBOS: the shotgun wedding years in the making)

"It’s one of the richest countries in the world in terms of resources. Tell me something they don’t have here and I won’t believe it"

Herbert Stepic, chief executive of Raiffeisen International, wants to fuel organic growth in Kazakhstan

(see Kazakhstan: The rise and fall of a banking sector)