Off the record

A wealth management client bemoans the lack of talented private bankers in Asia









Euromoney: "It seems banks’ treasurers are becoming less concerned about paying up for liquidity. As Keynes said: ‘The market can stay irrational for longer than you can stay solvent’"

Banker: "And maybe the market is being rational..."



Gallows humour from a senior European FIG banker



"If at the end of the day a market that has caused two million Americans to sleep under a bridge emerges smaller than it was before, I think I can probably live with that"

ABS bankers looking for sympathy from this regulator will get pretty short shrift



"If things go to hell, we don’t have an answer. I hope it won’t happen, but if it does... I don’t know"

A funding official at the captive finance unit of a European carmaker considers the impact of a vanishing ABS market