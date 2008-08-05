Euromoney
August 2008
LATEST ARTICLES
Surveys
Interest rate derivatives poll 2008: Fixed-income derivatives rankings - The rates business rated for 2008
Ronan O’Neill
,
August 05, 2008
Surveys
Middle East research poll 2008: Boom attracts big research players
Rupert Wright
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
How Botín got what he wanted out of ABN
Clive Horwood
,
August 05, 2008
Chávez watch: Caribbean gets cheap oil
Chloe Hayward
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Investment banking: UBS puts its best foot forward in the Gulf
Dominic O’Neill
,
August 05, 2008
Hedge fund terms: Dealing with the prisoner’s dilemma
August 05, 2008
Capital Markets
Ecuadorean debt: President threatens to put life before debt
Chloe Hayward
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Credit markets round up: Stanley’s credit head joins Markit
Alex Chambers
,
August 05, 2008
Asset management in the GCC: A market worth watching
August 05, 2008
Opinion
Credit crunch: Oh what a wicked web we weave…
August 05, 2008
Opinion
Ha! Royal Bank of Shambles: View from the Hackney omnibus
August 05, 2008
Banking
Mexican banking: Banorte works towards full enchilada offering
Chloe Hayward
,
August 05, 2008
AI market round up: People moves
Helen Avery
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Kazakh banking: RZB returns to Kazakhstan
Guy Norton
,
August 05, 2008
Capital Markets
Equity market round up: Going down
Peter Koh
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Private banking: Quality begins at home
Jason Mitchell
,
August 05, 2008
Naked shorting: Funds up in arms about short-selling ban
Helen Avery
,
August 05, 2008
Latin American market round up: Peruvian finance minister resigns
Chloe Hayward
,
August 05, 2008
Opinion
Saxo Bank: Why be good if you can be lucky?
August 05, 2008
Banking
Baltic banking: Baltics blow cold for Swedbank
Guy Norton
,
August 05, 2008
Portfolio valuations: Auditors off the hook
Helen Avery
,
August 05, 2008
AI market round up: HFs’ fixed-income trading slows
Helen Avery
,
August 05, 2008
Capital Markets
Project finance: Record financing for Peruvian LNG project
Chloe Hayward
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Credit markets round up: UK mortgage market - Crosby talks tough
Alex Chambers
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Multilateral trading facilities: Turquoise dives in at dark end
Peter Koh
,
August 05, 2008
Opinion
IRD debate: There’s demand for derivatives, just no funding
August 05, 2008
Banking
Renaissance offers structured equity exposure
Guy Norton
,
August 05, 2008
Champagne index - Bubbly returns
Helen Avery
,
August 05, 2008
Banking
Cyprus: Communists ask Russia for financial advice
Guy Norton
,
August 05, 2008
Capital Markets
Equity volatility: Betting on turbulence
John Ferry
,
August 05, 2008
