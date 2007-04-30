The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Debt market round up: DBRS gains ECAI eligibility

By Jethro Wookey
May 01, 2007
Dominion Bond Rating Service is now an eligible External Credit Assessment Institution with 11 EU countries. It is part of a long drive by the Canadian-headquartered rating agency to break into the industry oligopoly.

ECAI recognition was created as part of the Capital Requirements Directive and the guidelines under which this status is given were established by the Committee of European Banking Supervisors. ECAI status gives European financial institutions governed by Basle II the ability to use DBRS ratings for determining regulatory capital risk weightings for assets.

Capital Markets Capital MarketsMay 2007
