Deals and innovations of the year 2005
Raising money in global financial markets in 2005 was not always easy. But equity returns were strong and global credit survived a volatile year; it was also a notably profitable year for investment banks as M&A boomed again and the fees came rolling in.
What became clear in 2005 was the number of options an institution looking to raise capital could use. There can be no clearer example than that of the leveraged buyout of retailer Toys R Us, which used a combination of asset-backed, real estate backed and CMBS markets to achieve lower overall financing costs for its sponsors than a traditional bank and bond deal could have provided. Consider also the LBO of Hertz, where the use of ABS allowed the winning sponsors to bid a higher price for their target that the original business plan allowed.
It was also the year that the corporate hybrid came of age, and that emerging markets showed they could be as innovative as their more established peers.