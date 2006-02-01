The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Deals and innovations of the year 2005

By Simon Boughey
February 01, 2006
Share

Raising money in global financial markets in 2005 was not always easy. But equity returns were strong and global credit survived a volatile year; it was also a notably profitable year for investment banks as M&A boomed again and the fees came rolling in.

What became clear in 2005 was the number of options an institution looking to raise capital could use. There can be no clearer example than that of the leveraged buyout of retailer Toys R Us, which used a combination of asset-backed, real estate backed and CMBS markets to achieve lower overall financing costs for its sponsors than a traditional bank and bond deal could have provided. Consider also the LBO of Hertz, where the use of ABS allowed the winning sponsors to bid a higher price for their target that the original business plan allowed.

It was also the year that the corporate hybrid came of age, and that emerging markets showed they could be as innovative as their more established peers.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree