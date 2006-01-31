Euromoney
February 2006
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Complex deals will still be flavor of the month
Peter Koh
,
January 31, 2006
Opinion
Stadium sell-out for Gulf bank IPO
Kathryn Wells
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Debt markets: Telefónica’s faulty line
Alex Chambers
,
January 31, 2006
Opinion
I had that Anshu Jain in the back of my cab
Peter Koh
,
January 31, 2006
Opinion
Morgan Stanley’s pantomime
Kathryn Tully
,
January 31, 2006
Opinion
Trading blunders: This month, the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Chris Leahy
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Mezzanine ABS CDOs: Rarity pays for Aegis
Alex Chambers
,
January 31, 2006
EEMEA round-up: Bank watch - Romania
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Debt is not a dirty word
Peter Lee
,
January 31, 2006
Banking
Foreign banks rush in to Ukraine
Julian Evans
,
January 31, 2006
Banking
Emerging markets clean up their act
January 31, 2006
South African LBO record smashed
Kathryn Wells
,
January 31, 2006
Banking
Citi builds a private investment bank: Damian Kozlowski, global chief executive officer of Citigroup Private Bank
Helen Avery
,
January 31, 2006
Banking
Mezzanine takes off in central Europe
Kathryn Wells
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Sukuk: Dubai Ports raises $3.5 billion
Peter Koh
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Leveraged recapitalizations: Weetabix takes the biscuit
Denise Bedell
,
January 31, 2006
CF round-up: Moving on
Kathryn Tully
,
January 31, 2006
Foreign Exchange
FX round-up: Bribery... It’s the thought that counts
Lee Oliver
,
January 31, 2006
LBOs: Could more mean worse?
Kathryn Tully
,
January 31, 2006
FM round-up: Alternative investments of the month:
Helen Avery
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
IASB rules could curtail sales of complex derivatives
January 31, 2006
Consolidation takes off in India’s aviation sector
Chris Leahy
,
January 31, 2006
Banking
Capital markets still alive in the Philippines
Chris Leahy
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Iraq restructures Saddam debt
Kathryn Wells
,
January 31, 2006
Latin America market round-up: Hugo Chávez watch
Sudip Roy
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Derivatives exchanges: Eurex seeks US options partner
Helen Avery
,
January 31, 2006
Asset allocation: Hedge funds in M&A turnabout
Helen Avery
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
Execution rankings: And the best brokerage is…
Peter Koh
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
CIS: Raiffeisen looks to sell stake in RosUkrEnergo
Julian Evans
,
January 31, 2006
Capital Markets
ECM round-up: Akemashita Omedeto Gozaimasu!
Peter Koh
,
January 31, 2006
