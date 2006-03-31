Off the Record

“I see you have the same problem as in my country: prostitutes everywhere!”

What a central bank governor from central Asia said when he saw a group of secretaries from a US investment bank smoking outside the bank’s City of London headquarters

“Studzinski has an insatiable appetite for personal publicity. He has to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral.”

In which case Studs will surely be a happy man. One day the financial newspapers were full of reports of his demise, or repositioning as special adviser to the chairman to HSBC. When he stayed on as co-head of investment banking, despite a management reshuffle, the surprise news gave rise to even more column inches [see Abigail Hofman’s new column]

"I am about to go into a meeting with the Duke of York but I will step out to take your call – that's how important this is."

At least one PR spokesman understands that a discussion with Euromoney takes priority over everything else

“Whenever I go to the Gulf these days, all the investors out there just say ‘Alpha, alpha, give me alpha’. When you ask them if they know what alpha is, they say ‘No, but I want it – now!’”

The head of sales at a major investment bank shows how the Middle East’s investors are looking to put their petrodollars to work

