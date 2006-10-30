Off the Record

“We’ve got samurais, kangaroos and bulldogs – now what we really need is a name for all these bonds coming out of Kazakhstan...”

“I know – how about Borats!”

An emerging market debt syndicate head responds to a journalist’s query about the glut of Kazakh issuance

“Moscow is like London in the ’80s, only on crack cocaine.”

Another emerging market debt syndicate head offers a market view

“Do you think there is an investor base for LatAm alpha?”

One investment bank’s PR department seems unaware of the growing importance of hedge funds and their pursuit of high-yielding assets in the emerging markets

“Look, I’ll tell you the truth. Actually sod that, nobody ever tells you the truth. Why the fuck should I?”

A fixed-income banker’s refreshing attempt at honesty

“We should have been first!”

A trader explains how Euromoney’s debt trading poll has got it wrong

“That sounds like the person making that comment is really stupid”

A banker gives his opinion on Euromoney quotes sent for approval – the only problem is that the words quoted were his own