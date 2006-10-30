Quotes of the month

“Another pandemic or a large event risk such as a full-scale ground war, or various nuclear bombs exploding in large cities in any of the three countries would cause a loss for the noteholders”

Standard & Poor’s masters the art of understatement in assessing Axa’s new mortality catastrophe bond

“We like to summarize our strategy as ‘toxic pricing, disruptive technology’”

Instinet’s Peter Randall sells his doomsday scenario for Europe’s exchanges (Trading systems: Instinet launches pan-European MTF to take on everyone)

“We’ve all heard the story of the hedge fund that went from $100 million to $1 billion in a year, and then back to $100 million a year later due to funds of hedge funds inflows and outflows”

Adam Sussman, senior research analyst at Tabb Group, bemoans the hot money strategies of some funds of hedge funds (The funds of hedge funds that are too hot to handle)

“There is only one thing that we look at: profits, profits and nothing but profits”

Oyak CEO Serif Coskun Ulusoy speaks in no uncertain terms about the Turkish pension fund’s strategy (Oyak marches to the profit drumbeat)