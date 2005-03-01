The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Internet awards 2005: Why biggest isn't always smartest

By Andrew Newby
March 01, 2005
Close to 1,800 vote in our Internet technology awards. End users tell us which banks' and other providers' internet and electronic systems they rate highest across a range of equity, fixed-income, foreign exchange and derivatives markets as well as investor and corporate services.

 Methodology | Results tables
Equities Fixed income Non-bank fixed income
Foreign exchange Non-bank foreign exchange Derivatives
Corporate and investor services

Equities

Morgan Stanley

Euromoney's 2005 technology poll confirms Morgan Stanley's pre-eminent position among equity investors as a supplier of trading products. It tops the poll overall in equities. Its strong showing is evident particularly in trading where it topped all three categories: programme trading, direct market access and algorithmic trading. The firm also placed a close second for its online research product and electronic prime brokerage offering. 

