Internet awards 2005: Why biggest isn't always smartest
Close to 1,800 vote in our Internet technology awards. End users tell us which banks' and other providers' internet and electronic systems they rate highest across a range of equity, fixed-income, foreign exchange and derivatives markets as well as investor and corporate services.
Equities
Morgan Stanley
Euromoney's 2005 technology poll confirms Morgan Stanley's pre-eminent position among equity investors as a supplier of trading products. It tops the poll overall in equities. Its strong showing is evident particularly in trading where it topped all three categories: programme trading, direct market access and algorithmic trading. The firm also placed a close second for its online research product and electronic prime brokerage offering.