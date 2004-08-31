The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Yield hunger drives structured credit

By Antony Currie
September 01, 2004
Lack of volatility and narrow spreads have driven investors to seek out yield in the structured credit market. New products built on transparent, non-proprietary credit derivative indices have fed this demand but participants worry that not all investors have a clear idea of what they are getting into.

A NEW KIND of investment tip is circulating in the City. "If you want to make money, buy a first-to-default note on a bank" was the advice overheard in a London restaurant last month. Where once investors were sold on the easy-to-understand virtues of cheap bonds or undervalued equity, these days it seems that conspiratorial figures hunched in urgent conversation over their lunch plates are just as likely to be discussing the latest collateralized swap obligation, first-to-default basket, or credit option.

