World's best bank in the emerging markets 2016: BBVA

Awards for Excellence 2016

Shifting economic cycles, client demands, regulation and technology have conspired to clip the wings of global universal banks in emerging markets. The likes of HSBC, Citi and Standard Chartered have beaten a retreat from a clutch of low-margin retail markets, while regional players downplay their cross-border ambitions and focus on their competitive strengths.

Against this challenging backdrop, BBVA’s rise across emerging markets – offering new products through largely conventional channels – proves the traditional banking model, for some at least, is alive and well.

BBVA’s diversity and relative lending prudence have helped cushion the maelstrom in Spain, its home market.