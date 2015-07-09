The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best bank transformation

July 09, 2015
From the depths of a government bailout, Lloyds Banking Group has been transformed into a leaner, more focused, less risky and highly profitable business – and a clear national champion.

Best bank transformation:

Lloyds Banking Group

 

Also shortlisted:
  Bank of Cyprus
  CaixaBank
  RBC Caribbean

Transformation comes in different guises. Spain’s CaixaBank saw an opportunity to become a clear national leader from the wreckage of the country’s savings bank system. It is rightly awarded this year’s title as best bank in Spain.

In 2012/13, RBC Caribbean faced a perfect storm of downgrades in the majority of countries in which it operated, and its business was in disarray. A programme to overhaul its entire business model in the Caribbean saved a 100-year franchise. That story will be told in detail in the August issue of Euromoney.

The speed, scale and context of Bank of Cyprus’s transformation make its recovery story unique.


