Awards for Excellence 2015: Best bank transformation

Best bank transformation:

Lloyds Banking Group

Also shortlisted:

Bank of Cyprus

CaixaBank

RBC Caribbean

Transformation comes in different guises. Spain’s CaixaBank saw an opportunity to become a clear national leader from the wreckage of the country’s savings bank system. It is rightly awarded this year’s title as best bank in Spain.

In 2012/13, RBC Caribbean faced a perfect storm of downgrades in the majority of countries in which it operated, and its business was in disarray. A programme to overhaul its entire business model in the Caribbean saved a 100-year franchise. That story will be told in detail in the August issue of Euromoney.

The speed, scale and context of Bank of Cyprus’s transformation make its recovery story unique.