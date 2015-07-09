Awards for Excellence 2015: Best bank for corporate social responsibility

Best bank for corporate social responsibility:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Also shortlisted:

CaixaBank

BNP Paribas

HSBC

In the face of some of the worst headlines to hit the banking sector and as billions of dollars in fines were handed out for bad behaviour, the corporate and social responsibility teams at banks around the world continued to be beacons of light this year.

The submissions for this category flooded in from banks all over the world and each and every one deserves recognition. CaixaBank once again made the shortlist with its impressive know-how built up supporting the Spanish population and economy being exported to help communities in Africa, Latin America and Asia.