The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best bank for corporate social responsibility

July 09, 2015
Share

From supporting impact investment and leading from the front as the green bond market flourishes, to backing women entrepreneurs and mentoring young people, Bank of America Merrill Lynch has done it all in the last 12 months.

Best bank for corporate social responsibility:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

 

Also shortlisted:
  CaixaBank
  BNP Paribas
  HSBC

View more 2015 awards

In the face of some of the worst headlines to hit the banking sector and as billions of dollars in fines were handed out for bad behaviour, the corporate and social responsibility teams at banks around the world continued to be beacons of light this year.

The submissions for this category flooded in from banks all over the world and each and every one deserves recognition. CaixaBank once again made the shortlist with its impressive know-how built up supporting the Spanish population and economy being exported to help communities in Africa, Latin America and Asia. 


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree