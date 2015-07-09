The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best global wealth manager

July 09, 2015
Jürg Zeltner has transformed UBS Wealth Management into an innovative and client-centric firm, helping boost its status as the global private bank of choice

Best global wealth manager:

UBS Wealth Management

 

Also shortlisted:
  JPMorgan Private Bank
  BNP Paribas Wealth Management

UBS Wealth Management has shown that overhauling the business works. Last year it produced its biggest profit since 2008, while the first quarter this year was also its best since 2008.

In 2014 the bank had the highest net inflows in Asia Pacific since 2007. And in the first quarter there were large inflows from Europe, where some ground had been lost. In the Americas it achieved record profits of over $1 billion last year and continued its record-breaking earnings into the first quarter.

“Our problems back in the crisis were not the kind that can be ignored,” says Jürg Zeltner, who has led UBS Wealth Management since 2009.

