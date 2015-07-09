Awards for Excellence 2015: Best emerging markets investment bank

Best emerging markets investment bank:

Citi

Also shortlisted:

Citic CLSA Securities

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

It has been a mixed year for emerging market investment banking, given disappointing activity in key markets such as Russia, Brazil and Nigeria, and modest appetite for FX and credit products, amid rate volatility and the abrupt strengthening of the dollar in local-currency terms. As ever, investment banks with cross-product capabilities, from flow to events-driven business, have managed to weather the deal-flow cycles.

Meanwhile, the return of Asian equity capital markets, global M&A deals, and the continued health of primary debt markets, albeit a low-margin business, have boosted emerging market investment banks’ origination earnings.

Citi still commands the industry-leading markets and origination business, backed by its global corporate banking franchise.