The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2015: Best emerging markets investment bank

July 09, 2015
Share

Citi remains the most consistent leader in emerging markets investment banking.

Best emerging markets investment bank:

Citi

 

Also shortlisted:
  Citic CLSA Securities
  Deutsche Bank
  HSBC

View more 2015 awards

It has been a mixed year for emerging market investment banking, given disappointing activity in key markets such as Russia, Brazil and Nigeria, and modest appetite for FX and credit products, amid rate volatility and the abrupt strengthening of the dollar in local-currency terms. As ever, investment banks with cross-product capabilities, from flow to events-driven business, have managed to weather the deal-flow cycles. 

Meanwhile, the return of Asian equity capital markets, global M&A deals, and the continued health of primary debt markets, albeit a low-margin business, have boosted emerging market investment banks’ origination earnings.

Citi still commands the industry-leading markets and origination business, backed by its global corporate banking franchise.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree