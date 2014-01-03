Banks struggle to find the SME factor

Last autumn Euromoney ran a conference that brought together SME borrowers, banks and alternative providers of finance to debate the growing role of new institutional lenders in filling the funding gap for small and mid-cap corporates left by a deleveraging banking system.

Graeme Charnock, chief financial officer of UK ports operator Peel Ports, seemed to speak for many SMEs when he described the difficulties they faced in refinancing credit previously made abundantly available by the banks. With £1 billion of refinancing to do by the end of 2013 and an additional £300 million of capex to fund, the company had tried to get ahead of the problem a year early.