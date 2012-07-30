Off the record

"Banking is a horrible business – we just haven’t figured out a better way of making sure things are funded. Once we have, then we can get rid of it"

A bank CEO displays a surprising lack of job satisfaction

"The longer the banks take to shed assets the happier I am"

An institutional lender is enjoying the banks’ balance-sheet difficulties

"We have been deluged with calls from SMEs with potential swap mis-selling claims and we only see a tiny percentage of what is out there"

This lawyer sees further trouble brewing for the banks

"If she makes me another Americano with milk in, then she’ll be one of the 20%"

A Hong Kong banker casts doubt on the future of his summer intern, just after his boss has talked proudly of the fact that 80% of interns now get a full-time employment offer from the bank

"They’re doing three deals today; but I did a block trade yesterday afternoon that made us more money than if they did three deals a day all week"

An Asian ECM bankers outlines why, despite the downturn in equity activity, it’s still his division rather than the debt capital markets group that is the primary driver of investment banking fees