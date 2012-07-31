Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
August 2012
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Standard Chartered: The evangelism of Peter Sands
Duncan Kerr
,
July 31, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: HSBC’s fall from grace
Abigail Hofman
,
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: The race to anoint Barclays’ new CEO
Abigail Hofman
,
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Brazil private banking debate: Leading clients into a changing world
July 30, 2012
Opinion
UK retail banking: New banks required, apply here
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: Bankers on trial during Euromoney awards
Abigail Hofman
,
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Sponsorship: Sport relief
July 30, 2012
Banking
Santander: Doubling up on Poland
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
July 30, 2012
Opinion
BoE bikes: Quick, to the BOEmobile!
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Corporate songs: Out of tune
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Bank PRs unfriend Facebook
July 30, 2012
Capital Markets
Infrastructure: Energy finance runs out of steam
David Prosser
,
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: Former chief of Barclays Capital rigs a date with supermodel
Abigail Hofman
,
July 30, 2012
Opinion
Global economies: An arduous autumn
David Roche
,
July 29, 2012
Capital Markets
Polish finance minister spurns calls for state aid
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
New bank failures revive break-up calls
Peter Lee
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
DCM: Debt adds to Asia’s promise
Sid Verma
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
Prime brokers revamp to survive as their clients thrive
Helen Avery
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
Russia: Sberbank grabs investment banking share
Dominic O’Neill
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
Western Europe: No break in sight for real estate borrowers
Louise Bowman
,
July 29, 2012
Capital Markets
Asia: The uncertain epidemiology of eurozone contagion
Anuj Gangahar
,
July 29, 2012
Opinion
Bicycles and the contra-cycle
Andrew Capon
,
July 29, 2012
Capital Markets
Brazil proposes investor-friendly ABS changes
Rob Dwyer
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
Latin American capital markets: Banks looking to open debt capital markets
Rob Dwyer
,
July 29, 2012
Capital Markets
Investment: A very specific appetite for Latin American equity
Rob Dwyer
,
July 29, 2012
Banking
A diet plan for Italian banks
Nathan Collins
,
July 29, 2012
Capital Markets
Saudi Arabia: Zain scrapes through with $1.6 billion rights issue
Dominic Dudley
,
July 29, 2012
Awards
Awards for Excellence 2012: CIMB plays well by following the book
July 26, 2012
Opinion
Chinese banks: A little respect
July 26, 2012
Opinion
Spain's bad bank: Better late than never
July 26, 2012
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree