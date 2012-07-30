Quotes of the Month

"I told my banker that while it looked like the bank was lending me £5 million and it was certainly charging me for £5 million, it was really only lending me £2.5 million. I wonder how many times that has happened"

A company owner thinks banks’ efforts to comply with Project Merlin amount to a sleight of hand

"I always love when people think private equity is dead because it provides more opportunities for us"

Russ Steenberg, BlackRock Private Equity Partners

“If you look at where many banks went wrong, one of the great strengths of Standard Chartered is that it didn’t go wrong epically”



"I’m wondering if the firm as a whole is reaching a sort of tipping point when it comes to bigness or complexity that makes it more difficult to manage than in the past?"

Credit Agricole’s Mike Mayo puts Jamie Dimon on the spot

"The "stigmisation" of contributing banks should be avoided...all other alterations are a mixture of better grammer [sic]..."

The BBA’s Angela Knight mislays her spellcheck

"We have seen some examples of completely inappropriate hedging products being offered."

Jackie Bowie at JC Rathbone discusses whether large property companies can claim that they were mis-sold swaps too

