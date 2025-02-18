The 2025 Euromoney Trade Finance Survey was completed by 13,000+ corporate treasurers from 100+ countries. Over a 10-week period at the end of 2024, respondents rated Trade Finance providers across 24 criteria, covering client service, product offering, and technology capabilities. Providers' ratings generated over 260 global, regional, and country / territory rankings for more 50 countries across five regions. Regional rankings required input from at least two countries, while global ranking were based on responses from at least two regions.

Euromoney Trade Finance Survey is part of our Transaction Banking offering, world's most comprehensive benchmarking exercise in the industry. It offers authoritative insight into the needs of corporate treasurers and their perception of the banks they work with.

The distribution / use / publication of MarketMaps or rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney – please contact Arun Ghudial for additional information. For any queries on methodology, data packages, or bespoke benchmarking reports - please contact Ana Voicila.

