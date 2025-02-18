Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2025 results

The 2025 Euromoney Trade Finance Survey was completed by 13,000+ corporate treasurers from 100+ countries. Over a 10-week period at the end of 2024, respondents rated Trade Finance providers across 24 criteria, covering client service, product offering, and technology capabilities. Providers' ratings generated over 260 global, regional, and country / territory rankings for more 50 countries across five regions. Regional rankings required input from at least two countries, while global ranking were based on responses from at least two regions.

Euromoney Trade Finance Survey is part of our Transaction Banking offering, world's most comprehensive benchmarking exercise in the industry. It offers authoritative insight into the needs of corporate treasurers and their perception of the banks they work with.

The distribution / use / publication of MarketMaps or rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney – please contact Arun Ghudial for additional information. For any queries on methodology, data packages, or bespoke benchmarking reports - please contact Ana Voicila.

The Euromoney MarketMap for Trade Finance 2025 highlights the top providers in specific geographies. Our visual representation categorises providers into three tiers: Leading providers, which excel in both client service and product and technology innovation; Outstanding providers, which demonstrate excellence in either area; and Distinguished providers, which offer superior client service, products, and technology.
global

World’s best trade finance providers

  1. HSBC

  2. Crédit Agricole

  3. Deutsche Bank

  4. Societe Generale

  5. Citi

  6. Standard Chartered

  7. BBVA

  8. JPMorgan

  9. BNP Paribas

  10. Santander Group

Best trade finance providers in Asia-Pacific

  1. HSBC

  2. DBS Bank

  3. Deutsche Bank

  4. JPMorgan

  5. OCBC Bank

  6. MUFG

  7. ANZ Banking Group

  8. CIMB

  9. Citi

  10. BNP Paribas

  11. ICICI Bank

  12. ICBC

  13. Standard Chartered

  14. United Overseas Bank

  15. Bank of China

Best trade finance providers in Central and Eastern Europe

  1. UniCredit

  2. Raiffeisen Bank International

  3. Erste Group

  4. Societe Generale

  5. Intesa Sanpaolo

  6. Ziraat Bankasi

  7. NLB Group

Best trade finance providers in Latin America

  1. HSBC

  2. Citi

  3. Itaú Unibanco

  4. Scotiabank

  5. BBVA

  6. Santander Group

Best trade finance providers in the Middle East

  1. Mashreqbank

  2. HSBC

  3. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

  4. FAB

  5. National Bank of Kuwait

  6. Standard Chartered

  7. Emirates NBD

  8. ADCB

  9. Qatar National Bank

  10. Ahli United Bank

Best trade finance providers in Western Europe

  1. Crédit Agricole

  2. BNP Paribas

  3. HSBC

  4. UniCredit

  5. ING Group

  6. Deutsche Bank

  7. Santander Group

  8. CaixaBank

Product provider rankings by region

From payments-as-a-service to APIs, GenAI-powered cash flow forecasting, and the expanding role of fintechs, treasurers now have an abundance of new tools to enhance their operations. However, offering more solutions does not lead to the highest ratings. This section includes top banks in each region which achieved high scores for each of their products. Both domestic and regional players are considered for this set of rankings.

Useful Links

Methodology Survey questionnaire More Info 2024 winners