After the Cash Management reports' success, Euromoney launches a series of reports focused on market trends, insights from top trade finance providers and buying behaviour of corporates.

The past few years have been a whirlwind for trade finance. Geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainty and the relentless push toward digitalisation and sustainability create a landscape full of challenges – and opportunities. This report dives straight into the heart of these changes, supported by data from over 13,500 trade finance specialists participating in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2025.