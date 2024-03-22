Euromoney Private Banking Awards: Spain’s best domestic private bank: Caixabank Private Banking

Caixabank Private Banking wins the award for best domestic private bank in Spain this year having demonstrated strong performance and launched important enhancements in many sectors.

With a client base exceeding 131,000, Caixabank has €130.7 billion in assets under management. Significant growth was achieved in the bank’s services dedicated to wealthy clients. Its ultra-high net-worth service OpenWealth’s grew by 50%, managing over €5.1 billion in total wealth on behalf of 30 clients. Its independent advisory service, focused on the high net-worth segment, reached 7,345 clients just over a year after its launch.

Significant growth was achieved in the bank’s services dedicated to wealthy clients

In the digital space, CaixaBank Ocean, the bank’s third-party fund platform, facilitated 103,157 transactions totalling €3.43 billion over the awards period. New products, such as Ocean Portfolios and Ocean Broker, have broadened investment opportunities for clients. Leveraging big data analytics and artificial intelligence, the bank is also streamlining customer segmentation with 3,200 hyper-predictive variables.

The bank now has €26.39 billion in assets under management in discretionary portfolios, representing a 40.97% market share in Spain. New launches, including the Smart Rentas service and its pure fixed income portfolio, Renta Fija Master Portfolio, have further enhanced its offering.