Tokenization can improve transparency but brings its own challenges
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Tokenization can improve transparency but brings its own challenges

Paul Golden
March 14, 2024

Asset managers and industry regulators face operational challenges around the tokenization of private assets.

Tokenization-road-sign-iStock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

In February, Citi announced the completion of a proof of concept on tokenization of a private equity fund in conjunction with Wellington Management and WisdomTree.

“When applied through the value chain from base asset to end investor’s holdings, tokenization and blockchain could enable better ‘look through’ of relevant metrics to end investors – assuming data metrics are brought on-chain and are machine readable,” explains Nisha Surendran, emerging solutions lead for Citi digital assets.

A survey of asset managers conducted by funds network Calastone in the third quarter of 2023 found that 67% of US-based managers and 61% of Asian managers expected to bring tokenized offerings to market within 12 months, with firms engaged in private assets most advanced in their implementation efforts.

Issuers could start to rely on smart underlying assets that encapsulate their core representations with off-chain data feeds to automate allocation strategies. Smart contracts could help automate reporting and distribution, while atomic transactions (where all legs of a multi-step transaction either succeed or fail together) could reduce counterparty risk.

DLT and related technology has the potential to blur boundaries between traditionally defined roles, so regulators need to define protocols and criteria
Nisha Surendran, Citi
Nisha-Surendran-Citi-960.jpg

“In private markets, tokenization on blockchain can allow for greater transparency on the ownership of an investment and its transaction history, reducing ambiguity and risk around who is managing an investment and how,” says Paul Wong, director of product at open source blockchain Stellar.


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

United StatesWestern EuropeFintechBlockchainRegulationTreasuryCitiCapital Markets
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article