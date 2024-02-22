Custodians expand their reach as the market evolves
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Treasury

Custodians expand their reach as the market evolves

Paul Golden
February 22, 2024

Traditional custodians are maintaining their dominance in the face of growing fintech activity in the sector.

new-opportunities-istock-960.jpg
Illustration: iStock

It has long been suggested that the role of the custodian would go through less change during the next decade than that of broker-dealers, exchanges, clearing banks, central counterparty clearing houses or central securities depositories (CSDs).

A recent market survey conducted on behalf of BNP Paribas found that more than half (54%) of the custodians surveyed expected to expand to serve markets in new regions or increase their geographical footprint by serving more markets in the same region.

“A lot of institutional knowledge and processes are required to service a global client group, and it would be hard for a fintech to serve this client base, given that these capabilities have been established over so many years,” says Magnus Haglind, head of marketplace technology at Nasdaq.

The new universe around digital native assets presents significant potential for banks while ensuring compliance with regulation
Francisco Béjar, SIX
Francisco-Bejar-SIX-960.jpg

While acknowledging that new asset classes, such as tokenized securities, create opportunities for competition, he describes them more as opportunities for collaboration.

Francisco


To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

TreasuryESGFintech
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
Gift this article