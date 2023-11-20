The rise of renminbi creates opportunities for banks
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

The rise of renminbi creates opportunities for banks

China taking over the dollar
Photo: iStock

While the dollar’s international supremacy is unchallenged for now, the wider landscape is shifting. Companies are raising more funding in renminbi and the currency’s use in international payments and settlements is growing.

Larissa Ku
November 20, 2023

The power and predominance of the US dollar has long been seen, in developed and emerging nations alike, as both a comfort and a threat. Past attempts by other currencies, notably the euro and the yen, to challenge the greenback ultimately fell short.

Jump to:

  • Rules ease for cross-border cash pooling

    • China’s renminbi (RMB) has been viewed for more than a decade as the coming currency power. Yet for many reasons – capital controls and an onshore 2015 stock market crash – the push by Beijing to internationalize the yuan has promised more than it has delivered.

    Now, geopolitical tensions, high US interest rates and Washington’s willingness to use its currency to penalize those with whom it disagrees, have compelled those who dislike the US and resent the power of the dollar to get vocal again.

    The most cogent criticism came at a summit of the grouping of Brics nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in August, when Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for the creation of a common currency to facilitate internal trade and investment and reduce vulnerabilities.

    Such

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    CAPITAL MARKETS BankingChinaForeign ExchangeFeaturesCapital Markets
    larissa ku 960.jpg
    Larissa Ku
    Senior reporter for Asia
    Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal, Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.