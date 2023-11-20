Quotes of the month

“We’re in a good place on costs, and we are fighting tooth and nail to stay there”

Andrea Orcel, UniCredit’s CEO, is focused on controlling costs as net interest margins fall

“Strategy is as much about what you say you are no longer going to do”

Citi CFO Mark Mason emphasizes the importance of both growth and divesting businesses

“The more we put on the banks, the more that will encourage activity to move to the non-banks”

John Schindler, FSB secretary general, is acutely aware of the risks present in the shadow banking sector

“There was a presumption that the whole system was failing. That was totally wrong. Two or three of the largest banks in Italy are among the soundest in Europe”

Ignazio Visco, departing governor of the Bank of Italy, reviews his tenure

“With a cost of electricity exceeding 36 cents per KWh, you cannot grow a competitive economy”

Carol Ayat, head of large corporates and specialized lending at Bank Audi, outlines the challenge for Lebanon as war approaches its borders again