Opinion

Loans walk and talk more like securities

Peter Lee
October 26, 2023

Syndicated loan arrangers’ relief at US appeals court decision on Kirschner case may prove short-lived.

As private credit funds become more important lenders to big and small corporations and banks edge into the originate-to-distribute model in syndicated lending, making it easier to transfer loans looks like an obvious benefit to all concerned – including borrowers.

But this needs to be done carefully.

The more that participants in the loan market embrace trading platforms, shorter settlement times and greater interoperability between agent banks’ databases and the order execution management systems of private credit funds on the buy side, the darker the shadow from an old controversy hangs over the market.

Should loans not be reclassified as securities?

After all, the loan market seems to be adopting much of the infrastructure and language of that market.

Octaura began as a joint investigation by Bank of America and Citi into simplifying the trade life cycle for loans and enabling investors and dealers to execute trading strategies more efficiently than in a prevailing market dependent on manual processing.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo also invested, as well as Moody’s Analytics. Octaura launched its trading platform in April 2023.

Earlier this month, it integrated list and request-for-quote (RFQ) protocols onto this.

Buy-side

Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.